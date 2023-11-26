IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Robert Garcia on Trump: “He’s setting up something very, very dangerous” if re-elected president

American Voices

Rep. Robert Garcia on Trump: “He’s setting up something very, very dangerous” if re-elected president

05:19

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the show of Republicans in Congress fighting for Donald Trump despite the former president’s ramped up attacks on social media toward those working to hold him accountable, and explains why he thinks our government is “broken.”  Nov. 26, 2023

    Rep. Robert Garcia on Trump: “He’s setting up something very, very dangerous” if re-elected president

