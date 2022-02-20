Miami voters say they’ve been registered as Republicans against their will
Dozens of low-income housing residents in Florida have switched their registration from the Democratic Party to the GOP, but several voters told the Miami Herald their party affiliation was changed without their consent. Miami Herald political writer Bianca Padro Ocasio and MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi discuss the latest allegations of election fraud against the Florida Republican Party.Feb. 20, 2022
