Biden touts pro-labor record as Republicans mull over pardoning Trump

As President Joe Biden kicks off his re-election campaign in Philadelphia, Republican candidates are grappling with the federal charges against Donald Trump in the classified documents case. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Mo Elleithee, Executive Director of the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, and MSNBC Political Analyst Jennifer Rubin, to discuss the 2024 playing field and the possible impact of pardon talks on the candidates and the country. June 18, 2023