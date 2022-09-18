IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

'They’re jeopardizing human lives': GOP leaders interfere with asylum system

03:46

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Executive Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal. Espinoza-Madrigal discusses the legal assistance his group is providing the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the possible legal repercussions for the GOP leaders involved, and the complications for the migrants who have asylum appointments in other states.  Sept. 18, 2022

Play All