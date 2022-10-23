'Politicians should not be in our doctor’s offices': President of Emily’s List weighs in on GOP abortion restrictions

President of Emily’s List, Laphonza Butler, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Butler discussed what’s at stake for abortion access if Republicans gain control of the House and Senate this November and how Democrats will work to translate a surge of new voter registrations into votes across the midterm elections.Oct. 23, 2022