'I just cried with him': Act of selflessness inspires suicide prevention playbook in Utah

In Utah, a new initiative on suicide prevention was spawned by a miraculous case of selflessness after local Joe Tuia’ana saved a life atop a freeway overpass in January. Now he is raising funds for a new imitative,, the “I Love You, Bro” project, to help raise awareness and change the stigma on men’s mental health. He joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the day he helped save a stranger, the relationship they have today, and what he hopes others will take away from his experience. Sept. 10, 2022