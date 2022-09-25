'Donald Trump has gotten away with this for so long': NY AG case hits at Trump’s finances

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a sweeping lawsuit against Donald Trump and his eldest children after three years of investigating the family business. The lawsuit claims the Trump Organization committed large-scale business fraud by overstating the values of its assets to help obtain more favorable loans and insurance terms. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her guests dig into what this lawsuit can mean for Trump and his family and what accountability could look like in this case.Sept. 25, 2022