  • Trump rally highlights Jan. 6 case of alleged Neo-Nazi

  • WaPo: Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Mar-a-Lago

    Trump's history of seeking out 'his' judges continues with Mar-a-Lago case

    'Nasty': Hayes on Oz’s ‘shockingly disingenuous’ attack on Fetterman

  • Folder marked ‘classified’ apparently on display at Trump 45-themed bar

  • Hayes: If Biden's speech sounded divisive and extreme, here's why.

  • Mystal: Biden reaction to protester shows difference between him and Trump

  • Biden: No place for political violence in America

  • Ex-chief of DOJ Counterintelligence Section analyzes photo of Mar-a-Lago docs

  • Democrat Peltola defeats Palin in special Alaska House race, NBC News projects

  • Fmr. federal prosecutor: Trump response to DOJ filing is ‘word salad’

  • Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government

  • Secret Service official at center of Jan. 6 testimony retires

  • Biden campaigns against extremist gov candidate: 'Whose side are you on?'

  • Biden approval among young Americans rises in wake of student debt news

  • 'That's a fascist statement:' Cicilline on Lindsey Graham’s 'riot' threat

  • With no excuses left, Trumpworld turns to threatening violence amid docs probe

  • Not the White House Twitter account clapping back at hypocritical Republicans!

  • Report: Woman posed as heiress to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago, Trump inner circle

  • DOJ memo: Witness intimidation concerns ‘not hypothetical’ in Mar-a-Lago case

All In

Trump's history of seeking out 'his' judges continues with Mar-a-Lago case

Chris Hayes on Judge Aileen Cannon’s absurd ruling to grant Trump a special master: “The ex-president has made it very clear that he believes judges he appoints should work on his behalf, rather than on behalf of the law."Sept. 7, 2022

