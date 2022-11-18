The stark contrast between Pelosi’s accomplishments and the House GOP agenda

Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against06:36
- Now Playing
The stark contrast between Pelosi’s accomplishments and the House GOP agenda09:48
- UP NEXT
The déjà vu of the Republican reaction to Trump’s 2024 campaign07:25
Trump’s 2024 announcement was so ‘low energy’ even Fox News cut away10:08
Chris Hayes: Voters helped democracy escape 2024 ‘worst-case scenario'07:11
‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates06:42
Biden addresses Poland missile strike after ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders04:12
Romney: Trump is like ‘aging pitcher'—and it’s time to 'get off the mound'07:44
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects02:04
Rep. Gallego: 'If you decide not to concede, you’re just a loser'05:45
America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to06:03
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects00:50
Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'05:12
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms11:56
John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’06:48
GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions03:17
Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’08:58
Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’06:29
Chris Hayes: 'Vote to preserve your right to throw the bums out'08:47
'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation07:11
Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against06:36
- Now Playing
The stark contrast between Pelosi’s accomplishments and the House GOP agenda09:48
- UP NEXT
The déjà vu of the Republican reaction to Trump’s 2024 campaign07:25
Trump’s 2024 announcement was so ‘low energy’ even Fox News cut away10:08
Chris Hayes: Voters helped democracy escape 2024 ‘worst-case scenario'07:11
‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates06:42
Play All