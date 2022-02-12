IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the candidates running on 'explicitly pro-coup platforms'

    08:08

  • GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent

    06:51

  • Flush away the evidence?: The Trump toilet obsession takes a crooked turn

    08:49

  • Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust

    08:53

  • Anti-vax doctor reaches plea deal in Capitol riot case

    06:58

  • Supreme Court guts yet another provision of the Voting Rights Act

    06:44

  • Republicans try to straddle the ‘pro-coup’ line after RNC censure

    11:25

  • Ted Cruz gushes: Canadian truckers ‘defending America’

    08:39

  • Trump used ‘burn bags’ to destroy docs, took records to Mar-a-Lago

    08:56

  • Chris Hayes rips Neil Gorsuch for private speech at conservative event

    04:01

  • Raskin: Pence should tell the full truth and join the ‘party of democracy’

    08:35

  • A history lesson for the Senators troubled by the Biden SCOTUS vow

    08:28

  • GOP senate candidate pushes Big Lie while simultaneously urging people to vote

    10:15

  • NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

    05:50

  • Brian Flores: Belichick texts confirmed what we thought happened behind closed doors

    12:50

  • Madison Cawthorn sues to stop inquiry into his role on Jan. 6

    06:55

  • Beto O’Rourke rips Abbott’s Texas freeze failure—and inaction to prevent another

    06:25

  • New details on Trump's ‘Spidey-sense of criminal liability’ in bid to steal power

    08:52

  • 'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid

    08:28

All In

New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing

07:26

“Are there more boxes? And if so, are they now in danger because there’s been so much scrutiny in the media, that the former president is going to create an even more secretive demeanor with regards to these remaining documents,” says WaPo’s Jacqueline Alemany. Feb. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the candidates running on 'explicitly pro-coup platforms'

    08:08

  • GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent

    06:51

  • Flush away the evidence?: The Trump toilet obsession takes a crooked turn

    08:49

  • Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust

    08:53

  • Anti-vax doctor reaches plea deal in Capitol riot case

    06:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All