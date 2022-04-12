How Jared Kushner and the Trump admin traded U.S. foreign policy for $2 billion
Chris Hayes: “Essentially, the Trump administration sold U.S. foreign policy, Jamal Khashoggi's life, and American principles on liberal democracy and freedom of the press for $2 billion that went straight into Jared Kushner's pocket.”April 12, 2022
