IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades
April 20, 202407:08

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 19

    16:33
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’

    09:24

  • ‘Pure thuggery’: Trump juror dismissed after ‘MAGA intimidation machine’ targets her

    05:08

  • DeRay on the ‘wild case’ against him and how the Supreme Court responded

    07:15

  • ‘Dumb as f---’: Trump forced to hear mean tweets about himself in court

    05:17

  • Elizabeth Warren: Biden will go after tax cheaters. Trump won't. 

    08:01

  • ‘Despicable:’ Hayes blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for ‘incitement of violence’

    03:41

  • Judge scolds Trump for ‘intimidating’ potential jurors on Day 2 of New York trial

    07:25

  • 'Gentleman's Big Lie': Hayes rips MAGA attempt to sanitize stolen election lies

    08:08

  • The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

    06:57

  • Stormy on the stand? Trump hush money trial witness list revealed

    05:02

  • Bernie Sanders slams Trump for using Israel-Hamas war to play ‘stupid politics’

    06:47

  • ‘Desperate’ Republicans resort to lying about abortion stance after Arizona ban

    09:21

  • Arizona AG says she won’t prosecute women, doctors under ‘draconian’ abortion ban

    07:33

  • Trump ‘petrified’ of prison as he loses 10th bid to delay hush money trial

    06:07

  • Trump walking around with ‘Bribe Me’ sign on his neck, says Hayes

    05:45

  • 'Unprecedented': Jack Smith battle with Trump-appointed judge escalates

    05:30

  • Jack Smith floats ‘extraordinary’ move while blasting Trump judge's 'lawless' order

    08:51

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Trump judge's 'Alice in Wonderland' order scorched by Jack Smith

    06:13

All In

Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

07:08

Chris Hayes: Netanyahu’s entire political career is based on the idea that he alone can protect his nation. But the facts show just the opposite. For decades, Netanyahu has led Israel, the region and the world to be demonstrably less safe. April 20, 2024

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 19

    16:33
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’

    09:24

  • ‘Pure thuggery’: Trump juror dismissed after ‘MAGA intimidation machine’ targets her

    05:08

  • DeRay on the ‘wild case’ against him and how the Supreme Court responded

    07:15

  • ‘Dumb as f---’: Trump forced to hear mean tweets about himself in court

    05:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All