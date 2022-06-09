IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Hayes: Why it matters if people watch the Jan. 6 hearings 

02:35

“If you have a Fox News-viewing friend or family member, encourage them to watch the hearings—somewhere,” says Chris Hayes on the Jan. 6 hearings. “It is really hard to get people living in a democracy to focus on democracy itself. But if we do not do that, we will be in a lot of trouble.”June 9, 2022

