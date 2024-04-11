IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Desperate’ Republicans resort to lying about abortion stance after Arizona ban
April 11, 202409:21
    'Desperate' Republicans resort to lying about abortion stance after Arizona ban

‘Desperate’ Republicans resort to lying about abortion stance after Arizona ban

09:21

“As Election Day approaches, Republicans will continue to lie about their own positions because they understand how toxic they are. But make no mistake: they have already shown us and continue to show us every day what they do when they have power,” says Chris Hayes on Republicans like Donald Trump and Kari Lake trying to hide their anti-abortion views. April 11, 2024

