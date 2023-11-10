IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

‘At the defendant’s direction’: Jack Smith previews plan for prosecuting Trump

08:32

A new filing by Jack Smith points to his trial strategy for prosecuting Trump over his attempt to steal the election—and how the violence stoked by Trump will take centerstage. Politico’s Kyle Cheney joins to discuss his reporting. Nov. 10, 2023

