Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

You've heard the highlights from Donald Trump's federal indictment; how Trump allegedly lied and schemed to keep documents he knew were classified. And how he allegedly showed them off to people he knew did not have security clearance to see them. But, to understand the full scope and gravity of the charges, one should hear them for themselves. Now you can listen to the full indictment, in podcast form, read by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. The special episode of MSNBC’s Prosecuting Donald Trump is available now, wherever you get your podcasts.June 11, 2023