Vindman: “In the short term…Russia’s appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed”

Still bogged down in Ukraine, “Russia’s appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed,” says Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman, fmr. NSC director for European Affairs. But he warns that could change if Putin invests more resources into the War and “puts enough skin in the game.” The U.S. sending rocket systems to Ukraine in the latest $700 million in military aid is a positive, says Vindman, but so far, there’s been “very slow progress to actually deliver these weapons,” and time could run out.June 4, 2022