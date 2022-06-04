IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Vindman: "In the short term…Russia's appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed"

    "This is an entire architecture": Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

  New HBO doc "The Janes" offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

  Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

  Gun Control Activists Can "Absolutely" Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom 

  TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: "We owe [these kids] change…We owe them real solutions"

  Menendez: The NRA's enduring lies have seeped into the American psyche

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: A Toni Morrison Masterclass with Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude

  The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

  Vindman on the War in Ukraine: "My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force"

  'My God, we are challenged,': Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics

  Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process

  "The Power of Crisis": Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

  A decade of domestic terrorism and the "Great Replacement Theory"

  Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

  Velshi: It's possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

  Why baby formula "just slipped under the radar"

  NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: "White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy"

  Maria Hinojosa on 'Suave', her now Pulitzer-winning podcast: "We brought heart"

  Putin is Making "Empty Threats," Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Ali Velshi

Vindman: “In the short term…Russia’s appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed”

Still bogged down in Ukraine, “Russia’s appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed,” says Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman, fmr. NSC director for European Affairs. But he warns that could change if Putin invests more resources into the War and “puts enough skin in the game.” The U.S. sending rocket systems to Ukraine in the latest $700 million in military aid is a positive, says Vindman, but so far, there’s been “very slow progress to actually deliver these weapons,” and time could run out.June 4, 2022

