Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process

Americans are now casting votes in a post-2020 world. A world where one political party is increasingly beholden, not to the American people, but to a Big Lie. Everything changed after most of the Republican party under Donald Trump took what was a free and fair election and turned it on its head; falsely claiming widespread voter fraud, attempting to overturn the election results – culminating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. You might not like how the Biden Administration is handling inflation, or the economy, or the supply chain issues. You might not like the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan. You can disagree with all of these things but, it’s still not enough to support a candidate from a Republican party that is driven by undemocratic impulses. Voters are faced with a binary choice: vote for a party that believes in, and values, democracy. Or for a party that wants to tear it down.May 22, 2022