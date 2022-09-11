Velshi: Millions could again face The Troubles if Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped

After Ireland broke free of British rule in 1921, it caused a divide between Catholics and Protestants in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It sparked an explosive era of deadly political violence from the late 1960’s through the late 1990’s known as “The Troubles”. Northern Ireland was fraught with car bombs, riots and revenge killings. The conflict effectively ended with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. But now, one move by the new British Prime Minister and history could repeat itself.Sept. 11, 2022