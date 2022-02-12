Velshi: Freedom of the press is freedom to bear witness & to do so safely

The First Amendment protects citizens from government infringement upon freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, the right to petition and the press. The ACLU recently won a settlement with the Minnesota State Patrol to end attacks on journalists. It might seem like a victory for journalists and everyone who values a free press, but in reality, it never should have come to this. There’s no reason why journalists - or any American for that matter - need to take legal action to secure freedoms already guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Feb. 12, 2022