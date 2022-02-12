Velshi: Freedom of the press is freedom to bear witness & to do so safely

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The First Amendment protects citizens from government infringement upon freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, the right to petition and the press. The ACLU recently won a settlement with the Minnesota State Patrol to end attacks on journalists. It might seem like a victory for journalists and everyone who values a free press, but in reality, it never should have come to this. There’s no reason why journalists - or any American for that matter - need to take legal action to secure freedoms already guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Feb. 12, 2022

