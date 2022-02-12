Velshi: Freedom of the press is freedom to bear witness & to do so safely
05:47
Share this -
copied
The First Amendment protects citizens from government infringement upon freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, the right to petition and the press. The ACLU recently won a settlement with the Minnesota State Patrol to end attacks on journalists. It might seem like a victory for journalists and everyone who values a free press, but in reality, it never should have come to this. There’s no reason why journalists - or any American for that matter - need to take legal action to secure freedoms already guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Feb. 12, 2022
Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”
06:20
1 Million Books: Texas 9-year-old is using books to improve the community’s relationship with police
04:09
“You cannot erase LGBTQ folks,” says FL State Rep. about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
04:07
Now Playing
Velshi: Freedom of the press is freedom to bear witness & to do so safely
05:47
UP NEXT
Canadian law enforcement arrives at trucker blockade amid protests at border