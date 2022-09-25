IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

    09:18

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

    05:06

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

     Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:17

  • Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

    07:22

  • Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric

    05:17

  •  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.

    06:00

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

    07:43

  • Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

    05:03

  • Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

    06:44

  • “Model America”: The 1990 police killing that dashed a town’s progressive image

    06:43

  • Lara Setrakian: This “has been a rough 30 years” for Armenia

    06:14

  • Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it

    04:59

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Writing Poverty with #NickelandDimed

    10:04

  • Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.

    04:57

  • ‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks 

    01:22

  • The future of abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters in November

    08:42

  • ‘The problem is not getting better’: Rep. Garbarino on the spike in 9/11 related illnesses

    10:07

  • Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death

    08:15

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

03:28

In a recent NBC News poll, Americans were asked, ‘what’s the most important issue facing this country?’ 29% of Democrats answered, ‘threats to democracy.’ Only 12% of Republicans felt the same. The threat against the basic dynamics of American democracy is the single most important issue of the time. It’s exhausting to hear about it everyday, but it cannot be ignored. It’s better to know the truth, and feel uncomfortable and motivated, than to hear a narrative that suits your preferences, and become complacent.Sept. 25, 2022

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

    09:18

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

    05:06

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

     Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:17

  • Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All