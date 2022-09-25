Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

In a recent NBC News poll, Americans were asked, ‘what’s the most important issue facing this country?’ 29% of Democrats answered, ‘threats to democracy.’ Only 12% of Republicans felt the same. The threat against the basic dynamics of American democracy is the single most important issue of the time. It’s exhausting to hear about it everyday, but it cannot be ignored. It’s better to know the truth, and feel uncomfortable and motivated, than to hear a narrative that suits your preferences, and become complacent.Sept. 25, 2022