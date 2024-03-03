IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Uncommitted vote in Michigan “doing Biden a favor” by sounding alarm on Gaza policy
11:20

  • Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

    08:13
  • Now Playing

    Uncommitted vote in Michigan “doing Biden a favor” by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

    11:20
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

    05:14

  • Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue

    04:28

  • ‘This is her Achilles Heel’: Why Haley’s decision on Trump endorsement could be revealing

    10:00

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

  • 'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts

    09:49

  • Velshi: When Trump says the quiet parts out loud… believe him

    06:26

  • Judge Luttig: The Supreme Court just handed a ‘very difficult decision’ to Jack Smith

    08:36

  • U.S. Air Force drops food pallets into Gaza

    00:51

  • ‘I was a political a**hole’: Fmr. Tea Party member partners with Parkland dad to defeat Trump

    14:05

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch stresses the consequences of inaction

    07:56

  • How this NYC non-profit is fighting period poverty with donations and workshops

    06:44

  • Velshi: Michigan’s state GOP drama is cause for national attention

    05:52

  • ‘We’re not doctors’: Rep. Crockett slams GOP lawmakers for ‘absolutely insane’ IVF ruling

    06:45

  • James Baldwin was asking us ‘to grow up’, but ‘we’re still adolescent’

    10:28

  • Ukrainian teen: 'You feel like a refugee inside your own country'

    09:51

  • How the American right wing and Vladimir Putin are helping each other out over Ukraine

    04:17

  • ‘It’s very well-thought-out’: Authoritarian expert breaks down dangers of Project 2025

    07:03

  • Haley casts vote in South Carolina GOP Primary

    03:06

Ali Velshi

Uncommitted vote in Michigan “doing Biden a favor” by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

11:20

“Uncommitted” earned 100,000 votes in the Michigan Democratic primary Tuesday, raising flags to the Biden administration that its policy on Gaza could lose him crucial swing state voters. SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah and Jewish Current’s Peter Beinart say the effort reflects a need for urgency resolving the war in Gaza.March 3, 2024

  • Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

    08:13
  • Now Playing

    Uncommitted vote in Michigan “doing Biden a favor” by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

    11:20
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

    05:14

  • Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue

    04:28

  • ‘This is her Achilles Heel’: Why Haley’s decision on Trump endorsement could be revealing

    10:00

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All