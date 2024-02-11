IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Moulton: House GOP's ‘chaos and total ineptitude’ puts our national security at risk

    05:22

  • Displaced Palestinians fear Israeli assault on Rafah

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Top legal scholar: SCOTUS siding with Trump in 14th Amendment case could have a ‘silver lining’

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    14th Amendment was made for ‘this exact scenario,' CO Sec. of State says

    08:24

  • 'We cannot abandon our fidelity to the 14th amendment': NAACP LDF Pres on SCOTUS hearing

    05:30

  • Rep. Plaskett on GOP falling to Trump: They know the truth but are ‘deadly afraid’ to speak it

    06:21

  • Coley: ‘Trump would have burned down the DOJ’ if he was treated like Biden

    04:45

  • Israeli military focuses on Rafah as Biden becomes critical of Gaza operation

    02:21

  • ‘Black Men In America’: Trymaine Lee and Charles Coleman Jr. spotlight the strength of the Black vote

    11:32

  • Resident of a town founded by formerly enslaved people fights to keep its history alive

    10:04

  • The History of Ralph Bunche, the first person of color to win the Nobel Peace Prize

    04:41

  • Rep. Crockett: South Carolina showed us ‘something important’ about Biden’s support

    04:17

  • Netanyahu's national security minister criticizes Biden and praises Trump

    04:09

  • We will meet escalation with escalation': Houthi member responds to U.S. and U.K. airstrikes

    02:16

  • U.S. and U.K. launches strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

    03:59

  • 'We get to know one another by reading stories': Making Black stories free in Philly

    09:30

  • Velshi: The JCPOA built some good faith between Iran & the West. But not anymore.

    04:26

  • A once-segregated mental hospital tells the larger story of Black mental health in America

    05:53

  • Tim Kaine: Hamas hostage deal is 'only path to de-escalation'

    06:18

  • ‘It’s the suck-up Olympics’: Obeidallah on GOP folding to Trump across the board 

    09:47

Ali Velshi

Top legal scholar: SCOTUS siding with Trump in 14th Amendment case could have a ‘silver lining’

08:46

New polling shows a potential Trump criminal conviction could have a major impact on the 2024 race. Matt Seligman, Stanford legal scholar and author of 'How to Steal an Election,' and Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian and author of 'Strongmen,' join Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss the significance of a potential conviction. Seligman also discusses why the Supreme Court’s potential decision to rule in Trump’s favor in the Colorado 14th Amendment case could still have a “silver lining,” particularly for Jack Smith. Feb. 11, 2024

  • Rep. Moulton: House GOP's ‘chaos and total ineptitude’ puts our national security at risk

    05:22

  • Displaced Palestinians fear Israeli assault on Rafah

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Top legal scholar: SCOTUS siding with Trump in 14th Amendment case could have a ‘silver lining’

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    14th Amendment was made for ‘this exact scenario,' CO Sec. of State says

    08:24

  • 'We cannot abandon our fidelity to the 14th amendment': NAACP LDF Pres on SCOTUS hearing

    05:30

  • Rep. Plaskett on GOP falling to Trump: They know the truth but are ‘deadly afraid’ to speak it

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All