Top legal scholar: SCOTUS siding with Trump in 14th Amendment case could have a ‘silver lining’

New polling shows a potential Trump criminal conviction could have a major impact on the 2024 race. Matt Seligman, Stanford legal scholar and author of 'How to Steal an Election,' and Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian and author of 'Strongmen,' join Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss the significance of a potential conviction. Seligman also discusses why the Supreme Court’s potential decision to rule in Trump’s favor in the Colorado 14th Amendment case could still have a “silver lining,” particularly for Jack Smith. Feb. 11, 2024