Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

Reza Aslan discusses the challenges of writing a unifying book on a divisive topic. ‘Kids are a lot more sophisticated than we think they are’, says Aslan – they’re “not burdened” by the same preconceptions that prevent us from seeing the other side. ‘A Kids Book About Israel & Palestine’ provides readers with crucial context on the history of the conflict, but it also prepares children to have difficult conversations, hear other perspectives, and practice being peacemakers. ‘All you have to do is bring the conflict down to the human level.’April 6, 2024