  A big warning on future certifications in Michigan

  New doc looks at how GOP leadership traded rule of law for political power

  Rep. Plaskett: Dems are about the people's needs, GOP is about power

  Rep. Plaskett on Trump pardon offers: 'I'm glad he said it, now we know it'

    Ret. Lt. Gen. Honoré: "Every 45 seconds, a waterline breaks in America"

    The misleading history of the "pro-life" movement.

  Rep. Ayanna Pressley on student loans: "40 Million People Slept a Little Bit Better" 

  Fed Chair: "some pain" will be felt as U.S. fights inflation

  "Policing Needs to Take a Look at Policing. We're Going to Have to Change From The Inside Out"

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: "Crank" with Ellen Hopkins

  "People are seeing what it really means to ban abortion"

  Photographer Lynsey Addario reflects on 6 months of the war in Ukraine

  Ali Vitali: The narrative that women are un-electable 'can and will be disrupted'

  Velshi: Quality over quantity. The Republican party may have a problem with both.

  Biden's student debt relief plan: too much or not enough?

  Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble

  Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown

  GOP Rep. Bacon: If we're only sticking to our own side, we're not growing

  Here's what you need to know about Georgia's election investigation

  Vindman: "If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril"

Ali Velshi

Ret. Lt. Gen. Honoré: “Every 45 seconds, a waterline breaks in America”

More than 150,000 Jackson, MS residents are still without reliable access to clean water, a preventable infrastructure failure that has been brewing for decades. Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who ran the Task Force post-Katrina, says more than 35 percent of America’s water systems are at risk. “This is a national security issue…Our water systems need to be rebuilt.” Access to water is critical, but major cities are losing a significant percentage due to aging, failing infrastructure. Mississippi is slated to receive $429 million in federal funding from the Biden Administration’s $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal. NBC reports the funds aren’t expected to arrive until 2023.Sept. 3, 2022

