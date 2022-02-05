Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”
05:54
Share this -
copied
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Attack continues its work, and new details of the former President and his allies’ efforts to overturn the will of the people are gradually coming out. And this week, the Republican National Committee solidified its fealty to Trump by officially characterizing January 6th and the events leading to the day as “legitimate political discourse.” During the 2nd Impeachment, Rep. Stacey Plaskett is the one who took us all through the terrible reality of that day. Today, she says her Republican colleagues are “only concerned with controlling our government…and if they cannot have it, they will destroy it.” Plaskett is skeptical about Fmr. VP Pence’s sudden objection to some of Trump’s election lies and is “not convinced that the Republican Party has a way back anymore.”Feb. 5, 2022
Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society
04:41
‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality
05:25
Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him
06:59
Now Playing
Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”
05:54
UP NEXT
Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health
05:12
Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub