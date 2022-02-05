Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Attack continues its work, and new details of the former President and his allies’ efforts to overturn the will of the people are gradually coming out. And this week, the Republican National Committee solidified its fealty to Trump by officially characterizing January 6th and the events leading to the day as “legitimate political discourse.” During the 2nd Impeachment, Rep. Stacey Plaskett is the one who took us all through the terrible reality of that day. Today, she says her Republican colleagues are “only concerned with controlling our government…and if they cannot have it, they will destroy it.” Plaskett is skeptical about Fmr. VP Pence’s sudden objection to some of Trump’s election lies and is “not convinced that the Republican Party has a way back anymore.”Feb. 5, 2022