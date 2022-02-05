IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25

  • Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

    05:12

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    04:34

  • What Overthrowing the 2024 Presidential Election Results Could Look Like

    04:24

  • Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”

    06:02

  • If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

    04:22

  • Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

    03:31

  • Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

    04:45

  • Velshi: Filming police is good for the public, and good cops.

    03:40

  • Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation

    04:45

  • If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’

    05:12

  • America continues to ‘choose to be narrow in our sphere of concern‘ by banning books

    05:49

  • Garry Kasparov: “Putin is playing poker. He’s bluffing.”

    05:41

  • Bremmer: Ukraine’s President is “a lot more concerned about a potential incursion or invasion” than he’s letting on 

    06:18

  • Fmr. Pence advisor says time for ex-VP to come forward and tell Americans what he saw 

    05:44

  • Velshi: The inaction of 3 Cowardly Fmr Minneapolis Cops Has Sparked Action

    04:00

  • CO Secretary of State: Attacks on American confidence and elections are “getting worse”

    04:23

Ali Velshi

Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

05:54

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Attack continues its work, and new details of the former President and his allies’ efforts to overturn the will of the people are gradually coming out. And this week, the Republican National Committee solidified its fealty to Trump by officially characterizing January 6th and the events leading to the day as “legitimate political discourse.” During the 2nd Impeachment, Rep. Stacey Plaskett is the one who took us all through the terrible reality of that day. Today, she says her Republican colleagues are “only concerned with controlling our government…and if they cannot have it, they will destroy it.” Plaskett is skeptical about Fmr. VP Pence’s sudden objection to some of Trump’s election lies and is “not convinced that the Republican Party has a way back anymore.”Feb. 5, 2022

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25

  • Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

    05:12

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All