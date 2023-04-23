IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

07:46

In addition to the ongoing need for military aid, Ukraine needs humanitarian aid, and lots of it. Enter people like philanthropist Howard Buffett, who recently returned from his 7th trip to Ukraine. His foundation has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and discusses the multitude of ways in which the people of Ukraine need help, and what ordinary Americans can do. As a country, “we've given enough for the Ukrainians to fight, but we've not given them enough to win,” says Buffett, but “there’s more hope in the middle of a war in Kyiv today than there was when it was part of the Soviet Union.”April 23, 2023

