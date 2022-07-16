Northup: Abortion crisis will “continue to unfurl” unless more steps are taken to mitigate

Abortion was the big topic on Capitol Hill this week, as Congress took up several pieces of abortion rights legislation and several congressional committees held hearings about the topic. Yet, it may not result in any real action. “The events of this week show how important it is for the Biden administration to declare a public health emergency,” says Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. Northup also cites the story of the 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion as an example of the difficulties Americans are already facing as abortion access narrows across the country. “We’re looking, we’re hoping, we’re arguing,” Northup tells Sam Stein. “I think every single day we’re gonna see these stories continue to unfurl so we’re looking for that public health emergency.”July 16, 2022