IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New “no strings attached” TX-based COVID vaccine looks to combat global spread

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Madeleine Dean hopes Trump’s base “is shrinking and…continues to shrink as we do our job”

    06:54

  • Investigative journalist who helped take down Jeffrey Epstein reacts to Maxwell conviction

    04:02

  • Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change

    03:59

  • How redistricting diminishes representation

    05:17

  • Fmr. Gov. Steve Bullock: “We’ve gotta address the issues that Democrats and all Americans are talking about around their kitchen table”

    07:50

  • Till family as DoJ closes investigation: “We are going to be pushing forward in Emmett’s name”

    05:03

  • Velshi: If the U.S. moves away from coal, Manchin loses out financially. And that’s a problem.

    05:02

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend

    06:39

  • Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”

    04:45

  • Can Biden’s spending plan still be transformational?

    04:54

  • Rep. Susan Wild’s on Build Back Better in current form: “Let’s have a Plan B”

    05:22

  • NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope into orbit

    01:10

  • "It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks 

    08:09

  • Rep. Omar: GOP’s lack of anti-Muslim condemnation is ‘quite embarrassing and telling’

    04:30

  • Velshi: Pelosi says members of Congress should be able to trade stock. She’s wrong.

    03:23

  • Rep. Omar: Manchin’s excuses for not voting for BBB ‘are complete bullsh*t’

    02:16

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Pass voting rights bills “with the fierce urgency of now”

    05:29

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

    07:20

  • CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

    05:25

Ali Velshi

New “no strings attached” TX-based COVID vaccine looks to combat global spread

04:38

Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the center for vaccine development at Texas Children’s Hospital, talks about his new COVID vaccine, approved for use in India this week, and efforts to combat the global spread of Coronavirus. Hotez says his global partners will help distribute over 1.2 Billion doses of the vaccine worldwide in the coming months. “We’ve licensed our technology – with no strings attached.”Jan. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New “no strings attached” TX-based COVID vaccine looks to combat global spread

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Madeleine Dean hopes Trump’s base “is shrinking and…continues to shrink as we do our job”

    06:54

  • Investigative journalist who helped take down Jeffrey Epstein reacts to Maxwell conviction

    04:02

  • Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change

    03:59

  • How redistricting diminishes representation

    05:17

  • Fmr. Gov. Steve Bullock: “We’ve gotta address the issues that Democrats and all Americans are talking about around their kitchen table”

    07:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All