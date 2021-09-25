NBC’s ‘Southlake’: When the person tasked with tackling racism won’t say racism

In the season finale of NBC’s “Southlake” podcast, which dives into years of racism in a Dallas suburb following a series of incidents. Investigative reporters Antonia Hylton and Mike Hixenbaugh got an exclusive interview with the school district's new superintendent who was tasked with unifying a community fraught with division. In the middle of the firestorm, he’s unwilling to acknowledge that racism exists, though he’s been hired to address the issue.Sept. 25, 2021