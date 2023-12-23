Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

Judge J. Michael Luttig, one of the early proponents of the case for disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment, joins Ali Velshi to share his reaction to the “historic” decision from the Colorado Supreme Court, what comes next, and to debunk common misconceptions the American public has about the ruling and its significance. “I think it’s crystal clear, or it will be crystal clear, to the American public that it’s the Constitution of the United States that's disqualifying the former president from higher office… not Joe Biden,” he explains. “That’s why I’ve said this case tests America’s commitment to its own democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law."Dec. 23, 2023