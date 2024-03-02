Judge Luttig: The Supreme Court just handed a ‘very difficult decision’ to Jack Smith

Judge J. Michael Luttig joins Ali Velshi to discuss the practical implications of the Supreme Court agreeing to hear Donald Trump’s far-fetched immunity claim, a move that is likely to further delay the former president’s federal election interference case. Luttig breaks down the most realistic timeline for the ruling and its fallout, predicting early October as the most likely start date for Smith’s trial to begin. Luttig also explains why the case is “far, far more important for the country and Constitution” than the United States v. Nixon case and others before it.March 2, 2024