Ibram X. Kendi reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy 'modern KKK' comments: 'He is the one who made grand wizards proud'

Author, professor, and anti-racism activist Ibram X. Kendi joins Ali Velshi to share his reaction to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calling himself and Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley the "modern grand wizards of the modern KKK" at a campaign appearance in Iowa on Friday. "The modern klan actually hates me and you know who the modern klan loves? The very candidate that Vivek praises every chance he gets, and that's Donald Trump," Kendi says.Aug. 27, 2023