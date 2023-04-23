Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

Is the House “the body of the people”?05:52
Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”07:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries07:19
- Now Playing
Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion06:20
- UP NEXT
Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?03:29
American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says02:59
Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'06:05
Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast05:02
Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia05:42
John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.08:10
Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign05:00
Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting06:07
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’08:58
'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South07:26
Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'05:20
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'09:00
Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal05:27
Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out04:37
Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'05:42
Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent06:03
Is the House “the body of the people”?05:52
Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”07:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries07:19
- Now Playing
Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion06:20
- UP NEXT
Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?03:29
American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says02:59
Play All