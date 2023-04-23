Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

In an age where freedom is just another word for who is running your state, Democratic Governor Jay Inslee of Washington joins Ali Velshi to discuss the ways in which Americans’ rights are being infringed upon between reproductive care access to gun deaths in schools and how he’s handling it personally in Washington state. “There's something about freedom that you don't maybe associate with political activity. It is a freedom to be able to have your kid go to school and not worry about getting shot. That's a freedom issue. You got to be free to breathe.”April 23, 2023