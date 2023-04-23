IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'

    06:05

  • Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00

  • Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

    04:37

  • Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

Ali Velshi

Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

06:20

In an age where freedom is just another word for who is running your state, Democratic Governor Jay Inslee of Washington joins Ali Velshi to discuss the ways in which Americans’ rights are being infringed upon between reproductive care access to gun deaths in schools and how he’s handling it personally in Washington state. “There's something about freedom that you don't maybe associate with political activity. It is a freedom to be able to have your kid go to school and not worry about getting shot. That's a freedom issue. You got to be free to breathe.”April 23, 2023

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All