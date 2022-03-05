Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary Talks Next Steps in Russian Oil Sanctions

The price of oil has been steadily climbing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, amid worries that our oil supply can't keep up with demand. According to West Texas Intermediate, the price of crude settled at just over $115 dollars a barrel on Friday afternoon, up $8.01 from the previous close. As one of the biggest exporters in the world, oil is a huge part of Russia's economy and the nation has a large sway over the price of oil globally. President Biden has been widely criticized from all angles for not doing more to financially punish Russia's energy sector for the invasion. Former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz joins Ali Velshi to discuss what the White House will do from here.March 5, 2022