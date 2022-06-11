IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “What we alleged was true”

Thursday’s bombshell hearing from the House Select Committee investigating January 6th exposed a ton of key details in what happened that day and the events leading up to the storming of the Capitol. Former House Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett joins Michael Steele to explain why the committee’s evidence further proves the attack on the Capitol was “an attempt by a fascist president to take control of our government.” "He knew he needed to use Americans as fodder for his own malicious intent," says Plaskett, "So many Americans have been under the sway of this president. I'm so fearful that so many of them remain there." June 11, 2022

