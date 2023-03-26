IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

    06:12

  • Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 2022

    05:13

  • John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 2024

    04:47

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”

    07:32
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks

    04:02

  • Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

    06:32

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 100yr old Grace Linn quilts to fight bans

    06:09

  • 'Devastation and destruction': Rescue crews searching for Mississippi tornado survivors

    03:34

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The AUMF gives US presidents a “blank check” to wage war

    05:40

  • Fmr. SDNY deputy chief: 'No reason to put much stock' in Trump’s arrest claim

    06:28

  • Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.0

    08:47

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’

    07:57

  • Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia

    05:37

  • Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality

    04:44

  • The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'

    06:56

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Meg Cabot’s ‘Ready or Not’ 

    07:57

  • Fmr. FDIC Chair Sheila Bair on the 'rushed failure' of Silicon Valley Bank

    06:44

  • Velshi: Walgreens had a decision to make. It took the easy road. 

    05:28

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson on J6: We ID’d Trump as the culprit

    06:13

Ali Velshi

Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process

05:59

Following a tumultuous month for the banking sector, Sheila Bair, who was the FDIC Chair during the 2008 financial crisis, tells Ali Velshi that bank regulators need to be careful of a “moral hazard” because without market discipline as a driving force, some issues could get overlooked. Bair also notes a major shortcoming with banks currently is the fact getting federal help isn’t a luxury afforded to smaller banks, big banks fall to a point of needing a bailout and it’s a “problem we really need to deal with.”March 26, 2023

  • John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

    06:12

  • Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 2022

    05:13

  • John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 2024

    04:47

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”

    07:32
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks

    04:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All