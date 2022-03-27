Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch: “I believe [Ukraine] will prevail”
Marie Yovanovitch spent 33 years as a diplomat, including as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine from 2016-2019. She met Volodymyr Zelenskyy before he even announced his presidential campaign in 2018. Now retired and watching what’s going on in the country where she once held a post, she sees many keeping up the fight for a free Ukraine. “You can see that spirit of freedom and also defiance against the Russians,” she says. That sentiment goes beyond the fight happening right now. Yovanovitch adds, “They aren’t talking about coming to the United States…they’re talking about wanting to go back and rebuild.”March 27, 2022
