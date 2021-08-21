Democratic Rep. Susan Wild: “The President’s communications have been less than reassuring”

Democratic Rep. Susan Wild agrees it was high time to get out of Afghanistan, but she’s asking President Biden to rethink the timeline. As the President responds to backlash over the chaotic handling of withdrawal from Afghanistan, Rep. Wild tells Mehdi Hasan to explain why she wishes Biden would “step away from the microphone.” It’s time to get Americans and allies out, and “deal with the political fallout later.”Aug. 21, 2021