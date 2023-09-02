Could Trump be found 'willfully blind'?

Donald Trump has long signaled that a key part of his defense against the many charges he now faces for trying to overturn the 2020 election is that he was not lying, and that he actually believed he won the election. Despite all the evidence — provided by his own lawyers and advisors —Trump refuses to acknowledge the facts in front of him. Burt Neuborne, the founding legal director of the Brennan Center for Justice and professor emeritus at NYU Law School, says Trump “just never allows anything to impinge on his consciousness, if it gets in the way of what he wants to do.” Trump could potentially be prosecuted for what's known as "willful blindness," says Neuborne — the legal equivalent of proving guilty knowledge.Sept. 2, 2023