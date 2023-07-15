IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
#VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Hate U Give’ with Angie Thomas

16-year-old Starr Carter has her feet firmly planted in two different words – one foot at home in her predominantly Black neighborhood, and the other at her mostly white Prep school. These two worlds do not mix – until Starr witnesses the murder of her childhood best friend, Khalil, at the hands of a police officer. Suddenly, the lines between these two worlds become blurred over questions of justice, identity, and equality. At its core, “The Hate You Give” is a coming-of-age story: Starr navigates her place in the halls of her high school, grapples with her first love and broken friendships in ways we’ve seen before. Thomas masterfully uses the familiarity of these Young Adult themes and first-person perspective to tell a more nuanced story -- one made infinitely more complex by questions of race, tragedy, and shifting cultural viewpoints.July 15, 2023

Play All