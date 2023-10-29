VelshiBannedBookClub: Michael Connelly, David Baldacci, and PEN America take the fight to FL

Florida is known for many things – oranges, sunshine, backyard wildlife – but now it’s the epicenter of something much darker: book banning. Prolific literary giants Michael Connelly and David Baldacci are two of the best-selling authors with ties to the state joining PEN America to put some back into this fight against bans, with a brand new office in the heart of Miami. “We typically fight wars against countries that do this sort of thing,” says Baldacci. “Books teach you empathy, which is probably the greatest attribute…That’s what makes us human beings.” Oct. 29, 2023