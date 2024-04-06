IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement
April 6, 202407:42
Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Ali Velshi to discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead for this year’s election, the importance of civic responsibility and how serving in Congress has informed her attitude toward democracy. “None of these seats belong to us,” Rep. Crockett tells Velshi. “The power belongs to the people and it’s time for the people to take their power back. For so long people have felt powerless, they’ve said things like, ‘It doesn’t matter if we vote, they’re going to do what they want to do.’ No. The reason they want to change the laws… is because they know that your power is just that strong.”April 6, 2024

