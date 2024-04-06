‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

The Comstock Act of 1873, a relic statute from a bygone era regulating public morality, is being cited by the Supreme Court in a case concerning medication abortion. Democratic Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota is now leading efforts to repeal the antiquated law before Trump allies execute their plan to resurrect it to impose a nationwide ban on medication abortion. 'It hasn't been enforced since the 1930s,' says Sen. Smith. 'It’s rooted in this Victorian era idea that the government should be the morality police.'April 6, 2024