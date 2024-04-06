IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy
April 6, 202402:33

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04
  • Now Playing

    ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • ‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

    05:16

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

  • ‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement

    07:42

  • We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25

  • GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47

  • Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13

  • ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05

  • 'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42

  • ‘Nothing here but hot air’: Former colleague on Adeel Mangi smear campaign

    09:16

  • Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck

    07:27

  • Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline

    08:01

  • For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently

    03:44

  • Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

  • Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

    03:46

Ali Velshi

‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

02:33

The Comstock Act of 1873, a relic statute from a bygone era regulating public morality, is being cited by the Supreme Court in a case concerning medication abortion. Democratic Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota is now leading efforts to repeal the antiquated law before Trump allies execute their plan to resurrect it to impose a nationwide ban on medication abortion. 'It hasn't been enforced since the 1930s,' says Sen. Smith. 'It’s rooted in this Victorian era idea that the government should be the morality police.'April 6, 2024

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04
  • Now Playing

    ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • ‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

    05:16

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All