'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

“Hunger: A Memoir of My Body” by Roxane Gay, is a powerful look at identity, trauma, and what it means to claim your body as your own. In the award-winning memoir, Gay explores her past, including a horrific trauma, to understand her future and finally accept herself and her body. “Hunger” grapples with more than that, though — it is a look at societal demands of appearance, family dynamics, self-acceptance, and the fraught landscape of women’s pleasure and consumption. There are so few works that so radically and persuasively demand empathy, change, and self-reflection. March 30, 2024