IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability
March 30, 202412:05
  • Now Playing

    'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05
  • UP NEXT

    'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42

  • ‘Nothing here but hot air’: Former colleague on Adeel Mangi smear campaign

    09:16

  • Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck

    07:27

  • Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline

    08:01

  • For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently

    03:44

  • Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

  • Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

    03:46

  • Re-reading George Orwell’s ‘1984’ 

    13:56

  • David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: 'It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction'

    12:58

  • Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

    05:49

  • What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

    01:20

  • Death toll in Moscow concert attack rises as gunmen are detained, Kremlin says

    01:29

  • Why VP Kamala Harris’ Visit to Planned Parenthood Is So Historic – Even For Dems

    04:43

  • Supreme Court: self-preservation at democracy’s expense, says Kermit Roosevelt

    04:11

  • Joy Reid: Civil Rights icon Myrlie Evers’ sense of 'disappointment' at the slow progress of civil rights

    11:20

  • The long history of U.S. intervention in Haiti 

    04:54

  • Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future

    11:33

  • Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with 'American Street' by Ibi Zoboi

    10:18

Ali Velshi

'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

12:05

“Hunger: A Memoir of My Body” by Roxane Gay, is a powerful look at identity, trauma, and what it means to claim your body as your own. In the award-winning memoir, Gay explores her past, including a horrific trauma, to understand her future and finally accept herself and her body. “Hunger” grapples with more than that, though — it is a look at societal demands of appearance, family dynamics, self-acceptance, and the fraught landscape of women’s pleasure and consumption. There are so few works that so radically and persuasively demand empathy, change, and self-reflection. March 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05
  • UP NEXT

    'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42

  • ‘Nothing here but hot air’: Former colleague on Adeel Mangi smear campaign

    09:16

  • Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck

    07:27

  • Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline

    08:01

  • For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently

    03:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All