'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump
April 7, 202407:55
Ali Velshi

'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

07:55

Donald Trump’s campaign is claiming they raised over $50 million at a Saturday night fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, nearly double the historic amount raised by President Joe Biden during his Radio City Music Hall event last month, alongside former presidents Obama and Clinton, which brought in over $26 million. Vanity Fair Special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast and Yale University history professor Joanne Freeman join Ali Velshi to discuss whether these numbers are trustworthy, and the alarming trend of billionaires and wealthy donors returning to Trump’s fold after previously disavowing him in 2020.April 7, 2024

