'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

- Now Playing
'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump07:55
- UP NEXT
Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University02:33
Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine11:04
‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy02:33
Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'05:29
Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'04:54
‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’05:16
IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’05:48
‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement07:42
We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary16:25
GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time05:05
UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers06:47
Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore11:13
‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base07:50
'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability12:05
'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'07:42
‘Nothing here but hot air’: Former colleague on Adeel Mangi smear campaign09:16
Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck07:27
Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline08:01
For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently03:44
- Now Playing
'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump07:55
- UP NEXT
Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University02:33
Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine11:04
‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy02:33
Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'05:29
Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'04:54
Play All