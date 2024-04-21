'A major breakthrough': Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers

Workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted overwhelmingly to join the United Auto Workers, marking a major milestone for the labor organization and its first successful organizing drive of an automaker outside of Detroit’s Big Three. Sara Nelson, who serves as the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL–CIO, joins Ali Velshi to discuss why the vote marks such a consequential and historic victory for union workers and how autoworkers conquered anti-union sentiment in the South.April 21, 2024