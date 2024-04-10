IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law
April 10, 202406:33

  • 'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office

    07:53
  • Now Playing

    Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Denied again': Trump effort to derail New York criminal trial fails twice in 24 hours

    05:32

  • Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore

    09:56

  • Outrage theater: Damage outlasts GOP influencers' interest in disingenuous boycotts

    03:53

  • Charges reportedly 'imminent' in Arizona fake elector case; GOP congressmen subpoenaed

    06:12

  • 'Inflection point': Biden call with Netanyahu marks major change in U.S. posture toward Israel

    05:35

  • Beyond efforts to contain Trump, his radicalized followers pose growing threat

    08:53

  • Why Judge Cannon's dismissal of Trump's main defense is not good enough for Jack Smith

    05:28

  • Christian group uses public school-adjacent Bible study program to breach church-state wall

    10:02

  • Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat

    08:10

  • 'Dereliction of duty': GOP neglects border so Trump can stoke fears on campaign trail

    06:30

  • DeSantis' abortion ban draws attention GOP has been fearing; Democrats increase focus on Florida

    05:58

  • White nationalist who marched in Charlottesville removed from city council after grassroots effort

    07:33

  • Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

    04:22

  • 'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

    04:05

  • Vindicated! Crystal Mason wins acquittal after years-long fight in politicized voter fraud case

    10:52

  • Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

Alex Wagner Tonight

Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

06:33

Doctors in 1864 did not yet understand basic medical hygiene protocols and even the basics of reproduction on a cellular level were still being sorted out. But now Arizona women have to live under abortion restrictions that were passed at that time.April 10, 2024

  • 'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office

    07:53
  • Now Playing

    Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Denied again': Trump effort to derail New York criminal trial fails twice in 24 hours

    05:32

  • Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore

    09:56

  • Outrage theater: Damage outlasts GOP influencers' interest in disingenuous boycotts

    03:53

  • Charges reportedly 'imminent' in Arizona fake elector case; GOP congressmen subpoenaed

    06:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All