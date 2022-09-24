Rise of Republican Latino voters cause alarm among Democratic activists

- Now Playing
Rise of Republican Latino voters cause alarm among Democratic activists07:39
- UP NEXT
Men flee Russia to avoid being drafted into Putin's war on Ukraine02:54
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy08:12
U.S. sanctions Iran's 'morality police' as protests by women grow04:04
House GOP pulls ads for Trumpy candidate whose military records don't match his claims01:26
DOJ 'going to investigate the hell out of this' after court victory on Trump docs: Rohde06:15
DeSantis keeps migrant plane stunt funding opaque; charter company's GOP ties scrutinized08:13
Military failures in Ukraine invasion hurt Russian credibility as global superpower03:59
Putin increasingly desperate, dangerous after failures in Ukraine invasion04:12
Trump progeny, Eric, Ivanka, Jr., inextricably tied to Trump Org (and its legal woes)05:49
N.Y. A.G. James files massive lawsuit that could wipe out Trump Org05:56
White House frustrated by GOP governors 'playing games' with immigration02:04
Trump delay tactics stumble over straight-shooting special master06:01
Special master to Trump: Put up or shut up05:19
Ukrainian combat medic describes experiences on the front line of the war with Russia06:44
Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures03:34
Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life06:41
Global community committed to Russian accountability for war crimes in Ukraine09:16
DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt03:29
Trump goal of discrediting courts plays out in Mar-a-Lago special master case04:58
- Now Playing
Rise of Republican Latino voters cause alarm among Democratic activists07:39
- UP NEXT
Men flee Russia to avoid being drafted into Putin's war on Ukraine02:54
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy08:12
U.S. sanctions Iran's 'morality police' as protests by women grow04:04
House GOP pulls ads for Trumpy candidate whose military records don't match his claims01:26
DOJ 'going to investigate the hell out of this' after court victory on Trump docs: Rohde06:15
Play All