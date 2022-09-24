IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Rise of Republican Latino voters cause alarm among Democratic activists

07:39

Paola Ramos, host of Field Report with Paola Ramos, talks with Alex Wagner about why a growing number of Latino voters are voting for Republican candidates, and why cultural conservatism sometimes takes precedence over Republican attitudes towards immigrants.Sept. 24, 2022

