    Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'

Alex Wagner Tonight

Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, explains the backstory of the conflict between Russia's military generals and Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as "Putin's chef," leader of the Wagner Group mercenary force, as Russian authorities appear to be cracking down on Prigozhin, and Prigozhin appears to be threatening an armed assertion of power. June 24, 2023

    Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'

